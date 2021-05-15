Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 16,567.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $237.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.01 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.