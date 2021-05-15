Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,110 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.