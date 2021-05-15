Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.84 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.