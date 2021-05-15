Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

