Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after buying an additional 206,985 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after buying an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $451.56 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.24 and a fifty-two week high of $466.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

