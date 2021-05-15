Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $336.82 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.95 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

