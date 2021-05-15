Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

