Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CSGP stock opened at $821.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $634.02 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.