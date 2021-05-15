Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $184.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

