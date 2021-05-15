Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 242.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.