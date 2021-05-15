Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $597.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $603.51 and its 200 day moving average is $588.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $318.10 and a 1 year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

