Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

