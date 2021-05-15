Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Avaya worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,769,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVYA shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA opened at $26.40 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

