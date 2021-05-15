Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.66 Million in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after buying an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CONMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONMED by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 318,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,368,000.

In related news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,758 shares of company stock worth $6,287,585. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $142.12 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3,553.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

