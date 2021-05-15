Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $51.08 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

