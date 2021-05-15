Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

