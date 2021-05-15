Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after buying an additional 141,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

