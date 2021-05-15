Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $291,268.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

