Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,729,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $7,431,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 in the last quarter.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

