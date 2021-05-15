Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $211.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

