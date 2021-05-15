Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,306 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

