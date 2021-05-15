Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,319 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Brinker International worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Brinker International stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

