Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 28,430 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.