Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 303 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.56. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $168.01 and a 12 month high of $595.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

