Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 32,630 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,630 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Owens & Minor worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.05.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.