Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 945 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $108,942,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $151.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

