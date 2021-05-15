Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 977 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

