Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 41.2% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Valvoline by 222.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.