Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,085 shares of company stock worth $84,791,254. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $211.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.59.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

