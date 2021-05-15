Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Lyft by 461.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.