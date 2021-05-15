Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Methode Electronics worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MEI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

