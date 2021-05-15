Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -118.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

