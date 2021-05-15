Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

