ChatCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.73 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $273,282.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.41 or 1.00391019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00052671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.45 or 0.00240572 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004531 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.