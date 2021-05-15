Chiliz Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,194 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

