Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140.01 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $140.01 million and $75.69 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00061228 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

