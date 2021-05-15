Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $14.97

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $347,710.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $14.97 or 0.00031026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.