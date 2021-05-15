Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 544,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,865 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Churchill Downs worth $123,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $199.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

