Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Shares of CI stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.