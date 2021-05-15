Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,052 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $148,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

CSCO stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

