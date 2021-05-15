Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

