Citadel Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $106,984.00 and $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

