City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.1% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 11.06% 5.17% 0.50% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Bancorp and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than City Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and City Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $273.56 million 3.83 $53.88 million $2.28 19.55 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats City Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 43 banking centers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

