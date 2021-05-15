Civic (CVC) Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $316.50 million and $50.99 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00089124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.37 or 0.01155466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00066545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00114975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00061179 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

