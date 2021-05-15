Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

