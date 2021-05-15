CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

