CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 26,057 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE opened at $48.91 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.