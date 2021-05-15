CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.