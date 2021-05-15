CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,515,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,032 shares during the period. Alithya Group accounts for 2.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 10.74% of Alithya Group worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.33 on Friday. Alithya Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

