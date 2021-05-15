CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,330 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises 3.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Denny’s worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,086,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,668,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 954,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

